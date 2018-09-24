Area high school freshman offer words of welcome to newly naturalized citizens
Students of American government and civics wrote essays on their thoughts on what it means to be a U.S. citizen. Five freshman shared those essays with 49 immigrants during their Naturalization Ceremony in U.S. District Court in Columbus
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp addressed about 200 supporters to highlight his plans and objectives for the state if he wins the governor's race. Kemp cited lower taxes, supporting small businesses and investing in rural Georgia
One elderly person and two other elderly victims were attacked in a Columbus home Monday morning. Police responded to a call of a naked man running around the neighborhood. No cause of death was given by coroner.
Three elderly Columbus victims, all in or near their 90s, were assaulted Monday morning and one has died from his injuries, according to Columbus Police Major J.D. Hawk. Police were called around 10:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Victoria Drive.
Columbus State University’s production of “Guys and Dolls” open Sept. 28 at CSU’s Riverside Theatre Complex. Performances are scheduled for September 28-29 at 7:30 p.m, September 30 at 2:00 p.m, and October 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. Here's your sneak peek.
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
PAWS Humane has taken in 30 animals from shelters impacted by Hurricane Florence. The dogs have been placed in temporary foster homes and the cats are onsite at PAWS Humane. Here's how you can help those animals here, and perhaps make room for more.
The Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council and American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City hosted Friday a local observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day in the United States. The program was at the Eternal Flame on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City.
The 21 Miracle Riders don't have an itinerary for this year's two-week road trip across America. Instead, a daily trivia question holds the key to that day's destination, and each morning a rider will be picked to answer the call and lead the way
Northside High student Sherman McClendon, 17, pulled a gas-powered pellet handgun and a blue bandana and pointed it at another student. Police say he presented himself as a gang member, and is now held without bond until his hearing in Superior Court
Speaking at the Hope Harbour luncheon, actor and author Robin Givens, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of boxer Mike Tyson, discusses men's role in ending the violence, and why it is difficult for women to leave abusive relationships
Michael David Winslett, 58, faces charges of terroristic threats after deputies intercepted a letter that he wrote from jail instructing a nephew to beat the woman he is accused of raping if he is not released from jail by Sept. 21
Fort Benning officials and the private firm that manages the nearly 5,000 on-post residences have begun to fight back in the wake of a damaging national media report on lead-based paint issues in older homes and the health impact on children.
The Georgia Historical Society welcomed Thursday morning TSYS as the newest member of its Georgia Business History Initiative during a brief ceremony and historical marker unveiling at the company’s downtown campus in Columbus, GA.
This week's slate of high school football games has Columbus hosting Carver at Kinnett Stadium, the Central High Red Devils traveling to Opelika to face the Bulldogs, and many more. Here's your preview for Friday, Sept. 21 games for local teams.
The Columbus Police recently release a 2018 Wanted Persons BOLO for Part 1 crimes. Police say you should NOT approach these men. They ask you to call 911. This reflects information released Sept. 18, 2018.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.