Kentucky nurses return home from hurricane relief work

A group of Kentucky public health nurses has returned home after spending about nine days in North Carolina, where they worked in emergency shelters housing people displaced by Hurricane Florence.
Kentucky public health officials say the team consisted of nine registered nurses and two administrative staff members.
They say members were from the Bracken County and Lexington-Fayette County health departments, the Department of Insurance, the Department for Public Health and Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.
Sherita Hall, a nurse at Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, says the Kentucky group "definitely made a mark" while working in North Carolina. The group provided medical support to people who were displaced from their homes and were staying in general and medical needs shelters.
