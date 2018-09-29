House candidate runs across Ohio to fight rising drug costs

This photo provided by Marybeth Keeler shows John Kennedy running from Utica, Ohio on his way to Johnston. The 52-year-old Type 1 diabetic set out from his northeast Ohio hometown of Aurora on Friday for a two-day, 142-mile run to the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. Kennedy, an ultra-marathoner, is using the run and 14 stops along the way to draw attention to the rising costs of insulin and other prescription drugs. ( Marybeth Keeler via AP)