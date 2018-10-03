RAW VIDEO fatal shooting at Swann Street and Rochester Ave

Raw video footage from the scene where Columbus police investigators respond to a fatal shooting at Swann Street
Fighting breast cancer starts with philanthropy

An atmosphere of gratitude and support filled with room for the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon. A fundraiser for Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation, the message for the event was "philanthropy matters, philanthropy makes a difference."

