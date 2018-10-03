RAW VIDEO fatal shooting at Swann Street and Rochester Ave

Prince George's County, Md. detectives are looking for a man who threw a brick or rock at a restaurant on Sept. 20 2018 but ended up hitting himself. He shattered a window before trying to use the same object on a bulletproof glass at the counter.
An atmosphere of gratitude and support filled with room for the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon. A fundraiser for Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation, the message for the event was "philanthropy matters, philanthropy makes a difference."
The Columbus Figure Skating Academy is sending three skaters to compete in the 2019 South Atlantic Regional Figure Skating Championship. The event is Oct. 4-7 in Coral Springs, FL. Meet the three and their coach Robbie Przepioski in this short video.
Friends of Destinee Virgin, 18, wore t-shirts with her photograph that read "Long Live Destinee" to funeral services for the young woman who was fatally shot Sept. 22. They talked about her kindness, laughter and big-sister attitude
Darius Travick, 27, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of 92-year-old John Dawson and the beating of his 89-year-old wife in the 400 block of Victoria Drive. He was represented by Stacey Jackson.
By the time the sun sets Sunday, a south Columbus institution will have closed for the last time and the era of drive-in restaurants that once dotted Victory Drive between downtown and Fort Benning will be over. Here's a look inside Gus's Drive-In.
VisitColumbusGA re-dedicated Wednesday and gave a tour of its newly remodeled and refreshed visitors center at 900 Front Ave. in Columbus after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. It has technology upgrades and plenty of information for visitors.
Hang out in the kitchen with Trevioli co-founder and chef Trevor Morris, and watch the crew make fresh fusilli, mezzalune (not to be confused with the culinary knife mezzaluna) and ricotta gnocchi in the Ledger-Enquirer restaurant series, Order Up!
Waffle House executives and employees teamed with House of Heroes to make not-so-small needed repairs at the home of veteran's widow. Kate Spencer lost her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Otis Spencer in 2010, and has been unable to make the repairs herself
