Dialysis clinics, union fight over California Proposition 8

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, OCT. 6, 2018, AND THEREAFTER - In this Sept. 27, 2018, photo Tangi Foster stands outside the Northridge Dialysis Center where she receives dialysis in Northridge, Calif. A ballot measure restricting profits at dialysis clinics has overtaken both the gas tax and rent control initiatives to become the most expensive California proposition this cycle. Foster, is working with the union to promote Proposition 8. She said she believes dialysis clinics prioritize profits over patients and pointed to the spending by the providers as evidence. (AP Photo Damian Dovarganes) Damian Dovarganes AP