Endangered western lowland gorilla born at Florida zoo

A critically endangered western lowland gorilla at a Florida zoo has given birth.
The Florida Times-Union reported Wednesday that 22-year-old Kumbuka gave birth Friday to the 4.8-pound (2-kilogram) baby, which hasn't yet been named. The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens says Kumbuka handled the baby improperly so it has been temporarily placed in staff care.
Kumbuka is deaf and may not be able to detect the baby's distress. She lost two previous offspring, which she also carried and cradled improperly. The zoo says it hopes to reunite them once the baby is strong enough to adjust herself. It says the baby will be kept near her mother and other gorillas to ensure healthy socialization.
Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered due to poaching, disease and habitat loss.
