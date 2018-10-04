Scenes from standoff with Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies
Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a standoff at Hampton Place Apartments off Milgen Road after deputies served an eviction notice around 11 a.m, and the situation escalated. More information to follow as the story develops
Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.
Columbus police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Swann Street and Rochester Avenue in south Columbus where a body was found Wednesday in a side yard. Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said the man died in a shooting.
Prince George's County, Md. detectives are looking for a man who threw a brick or rock at a restaurant on Sept. 20 2018 but ended up hitting himself. He shattered a window before trying to use the same object on a bulletproof glass at the counter.
The Columbus Figure Skating Academy is sending three skaters to compete in the 2019 South Atlantic Regional Figure Skating Championship. The event is Oct. 4-7 in Coral Springs, FL. Meet the three and their coach Robbie Przepioski in this short video.
An atmosphere of gratitude and support filled with room for the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon. A fundraiser for Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation, the message for the event was "philanthropy matters, philanthropy makes a difference."
Friends of Destinee Virgin, 18, wore t-shirts with her photograph that read "Long Live Destinee" to funeral services for the young woman who was fatally shot Sept. 22. They talked about her kindness, laughter and big-sister attitude
Darius Travick, 27, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of 92-year-old John Dawson and the beating of his 89-year-old wife in the 400 block of Victoria Drive. He was represented by Stacey Jackson.
