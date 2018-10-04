Scenes from standoff with Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies

Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a standoff at Hampton Place Apartments off Milgen Road after deputies served an eviction notice around 11 a.m, and the situation escalated. More information to follow as the story develops
Here are your football matchups for Oct. 4-5

Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.

Fighting breast cancer starts with philanthropy

An atmosphere of gratitude and support filled with room for the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon. A fundraiser for Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation, the message for the event was "philanthropy matters, philanthropy makes a difference."

