Need to register to vote? Here’s how

If you have yet to register to vote, or are not sure if you are registered to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, Muscogee County Elections & Registration director Nancy Boren takes us step by step to get registered by the October 9th deadline
Here are your football matchups for Oct. 4-5

Here are your football matchups for Oct. 4-5

Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.

Fighting breast cancer starts with philanthropy

Fighting breast cancer starts with philanthropy

An atmosphere of gratitude and support filled with room for the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon. A fundraiser for Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation, the message for the event was "philanthropy matters, philanthropy makes a difference."

