Canada set to become largest country with legal pot sales

In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, a pin promoting Crop King Seeds, with the colors and maple-leaf logo of the Canadian flag, is displayed on a package of marijuana seeds for sale at the Warmland Centre, a medical marijuana dispensary in Mill Bay, British Columbia, on Vancouver Island in Canada. On Oct. 17, 2018, Canada will become the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace. Ted S. Warren AP Photo