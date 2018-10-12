Fifth-graders plant kale in their school garden for Farm to School Month

South Columbus National Honor Society students learn life skills with their outdoor garden. The Muscogee County School District was recognized with the 2017 Georgia Organics Golden Radish Award for its work with Farm to Schools programming
Middle school techies fly drones to music

Phenix City Intermediate School STEM Center seventh-graders put their tech skills on display with a choreographed drone demonstration before the Central High football game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium

Black Art In America opens gallery in Columbus

Columbus visual artist Najee Dorsey opened a new gallery for Black Art in America, a national organization devoted to "document, promote and preserve" African-American culture. For more information, visit the Black Art in America Facebook page.

