Fifth-graders plant kale in their school garden for Farm to School Month
South Columbus National Honor Society students learn life skills with their outdoor garden. The Muscogee County School District was recognized with the 2017 Georgia Organics Golden Radish Award for its work with Farm to Schools programming
Kellie Oliver is among those who lost a family house in Mexico Beach, Florida due to Hurricane Michael. She's helped organize a relief effort out of Dinglewood Pharmacy in Columbus. The first truck of supplies is leaving today( Oct. 12).
Jack Beven said the storm could bring dangerous winds, a storm surge, tornadoes and flash floods as it moves up the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of Michael was about 90 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia.
A large tree feel across the road in the 1600 block of 22nd Street in Columbus, knocking down power lines and snapping the power pole in half. Residents said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Jordan Watson, 10, of Box Springs, is one of nearly 200 kids aged 9-14 selected to be on the first American Ninja Warrior Junior TV series that begins airing Oct. 13 on Universal Kids, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s network for kids.
Columbus visual artist Najee Dorsey opened a new gallery for Black Art in America, a national organization devoted to "document, promote and preserve" African-American culture. For more information, visit the Black Art in America Facebook page.
