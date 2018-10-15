Marijuana legalization in Canada won’t change NHL _ yet

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Devin Melnyk, a long-time marijuana grower and a consultant with Pure Sunfarms, holds trimmed marijuana as it comes out of a high-volume cannabis trimming machine at a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Columbia. On Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, Canada will become the largest country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, making it more-easily available in seven more NHL cities in addition to Denver, where it’s been legal since 2012. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo