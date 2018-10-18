Miracle Riders bring cupcakes and smiles to cancer center staff and patients

Carmen Cavezza has played many important roles in the Chattahoochee Valley, including being a commanding general at Fort Benning and also serving as city manager for the city of Columbus, Georgia. Here, Cavezza reflects on first arriving in Columbus.
The Army officially named "Camp Benning" in 1918 after Henry L. Benning, a Confederate general who went on to become a lawyer, legislator and judge on the Georgia Supreme Court. Benning died in 1875 and is buried in Columbus' Linwood Cemetery.
This week's high school football games feature a Thursday night game at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium between the Carver and Shaw and a Friday game pitting Columbus against Hardaway Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kinnett Stadium. Learn about other games here.
This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, celebrates Fort Benning's 100 years of U.S. Army infantry training and leadership development at what began as Camp Benning in 1918 on land near Macon Rd. in Columbus, Georgia.
Anuradha Rewatkar, founder and chef at Ria's Ethnic Foods, takes you step-by-step in the preparation of Chicken Tikka Masala, a favorite at her small Indian restaurant at 4848 Warm Springs Road. Plus tips on cooking with Indian spices and pastes.
Anuradha Rewatkar strives to make every dish special for her customers, and will even make changes on-the-fly based on the diner's request or preference. She never went to cooking school -- she's trained and worked as a physical therapist.
Historic Linwood Foundation is hosting it's 22nd Annual Fall Ramble Thursday, Oct. 18. Tickets are available at the Historic Linwood Foundation office at Linwood Cemetery. Call the Foundation office at 706-321-8285 for more information.
This Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, looks at the role Fort Benning has played in the movies, including films like " Green Berets" starring John Wayne and "We Were Soldiers" starring Mel Gibson.
This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, relates Columbus leaders' lobbying effort to get the U.S. government to move the Army's school of infantry from Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Columbus, Georgia, creating a new training camp.
This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, takes at the relocation of the U.S. Armor School to Fort Benning as part of the Base Realignment And Closure(BRAC) process and the creation of the Maneuver Center of Excellence.