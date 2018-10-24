3 ACL tears won’t keep Creighton’s Martin Krampelj off court

In this Oct. 11, 2018 photo, Creighton NCAA college basketball forward Martin Krampelj shoots baskets in Omaha, Neb. Krampelj is coming back this season after recovering from a third torn anterior cruciate ligament. He tore the ACL in his left knee for the second time when he stepped on a teammate’s foot in a game last January. He also has torn the ACL in his right knee. Krampelj said he never had a doubt he would return from his latest injury. Nati Harnik AP Photo