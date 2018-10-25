Cavs’ Love raises mental health awareness with ‘locker’ talk

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Minneapolis. From the outside, the Cavaliers’ All-Star forward appears to have it all: A model’s striking looks, a multi-million dollar contract, a dream job. Perfection. At 30, he’s in the prime of his career, and maybe for the first time, truly happy. Nearly a year since suffering a panic attack during a game against Atlanta, a desperate, life-altering event that eventually led to him revealing long-term battles with anxiety and depression, Love is hoping to break down stigmas about men’s mental health. Jim Mone, File AP Photo