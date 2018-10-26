Education, health were top topics as thousands participate in On the Table

In its second year, On the Table drew thousands of people from across Columbus on Wednesday into large and small gatherings throughout the day to discuss issues, concerns and share what they love about the city.
The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley was one of 10 community foundations across the United States taking part in On the Table with support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The goal of the annual event was to connect civic-minded people who would not otherwise cross paths, and encourage conversations that generate fresh, collaborative ideas that can be put into action.
“Everybody starts talking about things that they love,” said Kelli Parker, director of Grants & Community Partnerships for the Community Foundation, “but they also are talking about things the things that we need.”
Topics of conversation touched on early childhood education, transportation, arts and culture, supporting small businesses, community development on both sides of the river, race relations, poverty, crime, voting, interfaith connections and government services that people want and need.
Last year, 6,500 people participated in the conversation and when the data is crunched for this year, that number should exceed 7,000, said Community Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Betsy Covington.
Like a number of participants, Covington participated in multiple tables.
“I went to five of them,” she said.
There was a breakfast with people who have charitable funds at the Community foundation, one at the South Columbus library, one at Lakebottom Park, one with leaders in Phenix City then a dinner in a private residence.
“The discussions were different at each one,” Covington said. “Most of the people at the one in south Columbus had lived in their neighborhoods for some time. We started talking about the changes, the ups and downs. Then all of a sudden the conversation changed. People started saying what they could do to make their community better.”
One man spoke up, Covington said.
“He said he was going to be present, engaged and more loving to his neighbors,” she said. “He talked about being accountable to his neighbors.”
Parker cited a few success stories from the the 2017 gatherings, including a new nonprofit organization for Latina girls and young women and a litter cleanup day in midtown. Several small groups continue to meet a year later.
Columbus Parks & Recreation hosted a Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce On the Table luncheon at the Comer Recreation Center in Bibb City. It provided an opportunity for the residents of the Bibb City community to be part of the conversation, said Holli Browder, director of Parks & Recreation, and to bring people from across Columbus into the Bibb City neighborhood.
“To make it not just about one neighborhood, not just about one portion of the community, but Columbus as a whole,” Browder said.
Now, comes the important part, Covington said.
“It is critical that those who participated fill out the survey,” Covington said of the online survey.
Comments