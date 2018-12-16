Fort Benning soldier received Medal of Honor for heroism in WWII. But where are his remains?

The Association of Graduates of the U.S. Military Academy erected this plaque in 2006 at St. Dominic Church in Abucay, Bataan, where Alexander R. Nininger, Jr. was buried in 1942. The burial site has since been excavated and the plaque is in the hands of a volunteer who preserves Bataan memorials. John Greenman Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/John Greenman