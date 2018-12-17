Manila holds a deep connection to America’s role in World War II

The Manila American Cemetery is a the largest cemetery for U.S. military dead outside the U.S. White, marble headstones mark 16,631 graves of U.S. soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who died fighting in the southwest Pacific, in battles remembered for their place names: Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Iwo Jima, Manila. But the names of the missing, engraved on 48 towering, marble tablets, outnumber the graves more than two-to-one: these 36,286, too, died fighting, but their remains have not been identified, according to the government, or they were lost or buried at sea. John Greenman Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/ John Greenman.