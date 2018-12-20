Church brings an early Christmas to Fox Elementary students

Fox Elementary fifth-grader Rhianna Brown could not sit still Thursday morning as she waited with her classmates to open Christmas Surprise shoe boxes.
“I cannot wait to open this box, because I love presents on Christmas,” she said, smiling. “I wake up and I skip breakfast, and I open the presents right away.”
Members of Evangel Temple treated 385 students to gifts and treats as part of their Operation Christmas Child. Instead of sending gift boxes overseas, the church decided this year to keep the program local and serve youngsters in a neighborhood where they already have an ongoing outreach ministry. Publix Markets supplied bookbags with more treats and small gifts.
“You know, we have people right down the street who need help,” said Sarah Reeves, children’s pastor. “We came next door instead of across the world.”
The church holds a regular after-school Bible study at the school with a kids service for students who have parental permission. It also sponsors the Fox Elementary Explorers Club, brings an activity-filled Saturday once a month to the Wilson Apartments called Wilson Serve, and congregants visit homes to meet and talk with families.
“That’s what our church is about,” Reeves said. “Reaching neighbors.”
School principal Yvette Scarborough found out in September that the church would be sharing Christmas love with her students, and had to keep the secret.
“Their hearts are in the right place,” Scarborough said. “They just want to serve and love our kids. It’s a super good day to be the principal at Fox.”
