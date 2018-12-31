‘One of the guys’ at UK fraternity is 1st with Down Syndrome

Josh Banks, left, high-fives chapter president Ben Bohannon, right, as Banks shot pool at the University of Kentucky's Farmhouse Fraternity on Rose Lane on Nov. 11, 2018. Farmhouse became the first fraternity at UK to accept a student with Down syndrome when Josh Banks was invited to become a member. Fraternity member Brack Duncan started visiting with Josh Banks through a program, then they became friends. While not a UK student, Josh spends a lot of time at the fraternity and on campus. Lexington Herald-Leader via AP Charles Bertram