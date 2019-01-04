Fish fumes could have sparked boy’s fatal allergic reaction

Medical authorities say fumes from fish cooking in his grandmother's kitchen may have caused an allergic reaction that killed an 11-year-old boy in New York City.
The city medical examiner's office is investigating the New Year's Day death of Cameron Jean-Pierre in Brooklyn.
The boy's father, Steven Jean-Pierre, says Cameron suffered from asthma and was allergic to fish, and that the family carried a nebulizer machine to treat attacks.
Cameron and his father were visiting relatives when the boy was stricken, apparently after inhaling aromas from a traditional Caribbean fish dish that his grandmother and aunt were cooking.
Steven Jean-Pierre said Friday that he used the nebulizer but for some reason the treatment did not work.
Allergy experts say a severe allergic reaction from smelling fumes is possible but rare.
