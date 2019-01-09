Around Town:

Muscogee County Democratic Committee
The first general meeting of 2019 of the Muscogee County Democratic Committee, will be held 5 p.m. January 15, at the Columbus Public Library Auditorium. In addition to our first general meeting of 2019, the Muscogee County Democratic Committee will hold its committee member elections for all districts of Muscogee County: Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and at-large districts 9 and 10. All Democrats who are registered voters in Columbus-Muscogee County are invited to attend and participate in this election and run for our post committee. For more information, go to its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MuscogeeDemocrats.
Harris County Friends and Alumni Association
The Harris County School District is hosting its second meeting of current and former students, teachers, parents, and supporters of the Harris County School District to organize a Harris County Friends and Alumni Association. The meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 14 at the Harris County Community Center, located at 7509 Ga. Hwy. 116, Hamilton, Ga. RSVP by emailing friendsofharriscounty@gmail.com, or calling (706) 628-4206, ext. 1201. The Harris County School District is in Hamilton. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Prescribed Burning at West Point Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at West Point Project announced today that prescribed burning of selected timber stands around the reservoir is underway. Each winter, the Corps works with Forestry Commissions in both Alabama and Georgia to conduct controlled burns for improvement of wildlife habitat and reduction of wildfire potential on the public property surrounding the reservoir. A total of more than 2,000 acres of public land are included in the Corps’ burning plan for 2019. Areas to be burned include: Maple Creek Hunting Area, Bird Creek Hunting Area, Glass Bridge Park, Long Whitetail Ridge Campground, Stateline Hunting Area, Veasey Creek Park, Anderson Park and Oakland Road Hunting Area. “Prescribed fire is an important wildlife habitat, improves forest health and reduces wildfire risks on public property,” said Park Ranger Ben Williams, the prescribed fire program coordinator. The Corps conducts prescribed burning for a number of reasons:
▪ To remove accumulated fuels, such as pine straw, leaves and dead, dry vegetation, thus reducing the risk of intense wildfires.
▪ Prescribed fires improve natural forest conditions by promoting seed germination, flowering or sprouting of native plants.
▪ Burning of the forest and under-story plants improves the forage quality and quantity for wildlife, such as deer, turkeys and quail and other bird species. New shrub, herb, and grass sprouts capture the quick flush of nutrients into the soil after a fire and are often more nutritious and palatable than older plants.
For more information, call 706-645-2937.
Comments