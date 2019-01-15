Minnehaha County stays out of opioid lawsuit

Minnehaha County won't join a lawsuit filed by more than 30 states and hundreds of local government against big pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic.
South Dakota is one of the states accusing the drug makers of misleading marketing that downplayed the risk of opioid addiction. Hundreds of similar cases filed by cities and counties have been bundled together in Ohio's federal court system.
KELO-TV reports the Minnehaha County Commission has been approached by law firms filing the suit, asking the county to join. The county has rejected the law firm offers to join the class-action lawsuit.
Commissioner Jean Bender says the state administers Medicaid dollars for addiction treatment so it makes sense for the attorney general to handle the case.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments