Car crashes into pole, burns in neighborhood off of Airport Thruway

A four-door Infinity hatchback crashed into and broke a utility pole in half near 2200 Lancaster Drive late Tuesday afternoon before bursting into flames and causing a power outage at several surrounding homes, according to witnesses.
Witnesses reported that two young males were in the vehicle. One occupant of the vehicle immediately fled the scene. The second occupant was pulled from the car. After a resident assisted the second occupant, the man also fled the scene before the vehicle burned to the ground.
Georgia Power crews responded to restore power, and were still on the scene into the early evening.
Follow the Ledger-Enquirer for updates on this breaking story.
