Young Columbus students find new rhythms with Ballet Hispánico

Third-graders at Dimon STEM Magnet Academy were treated to a Latin dance workshop with Ballet Hispánico Thursday, part of the dance company’s residency with the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
“Each year we try to bring a major dance company to Columbus, with the sole purpose of connecting our community through dance,” said RiverCenter executive director Norman Easterbrook.
Before the Saturday night performance, the company will hold eight residencies at schools, Columbus State University, the Mildred Terry Library and the Muscogee County Jail. Dancers show students how they create dance and create the stories they tell through dance. The experience comes full circle when workshop participants see the performance onstage, said Easterbrook.
“Ballet Hispánico’s mission is to bring communities together,” said rehearsal director Johan Rivera. “This is an opportunity for us to continuing expanding the love we have for the arts, and to promote diversity and inclusion. At the end of the day, all we are trying to share is just love.”
Tickets are still available. Visit rivercenter.org for more information.
