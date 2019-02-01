Another dolphin dies at Arizona aquatic facility

A fourth dolphin has died at a Phoenix-area aquatic facility.
A statement from Dolphinaris Arizona in Scottsdale says 22-year-old Kai died Thursday after his condition began deteriorating and he had difficulty swimming, eating and breathing.
Kai's death marks the fourth death at the facility since it opened in October 2016, and comes just a month after Khloe, an 11-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, died after a chronic illness.
Dolphinaris General Manager Christian Schaeffer says Kai had shown signs of declining health two weeks ago and was treated.
Schaeffer says the facility "will be taking proactive measures" to ensure its dolphins' "well-being and high quality of life."
Dolphinaris has hired an external pathologist to conduct a necropsy (animal autopsy) to determine the cause of Kai's death.
