South Dakota man looks to improve state’s drug courts

In this Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, photo, Jay Erickson poses for a photo at his home in Rapid City, S.D. Ideas on how to solve the state's methamphetamine problems have been racing through the mind of Erickson. The 45-year-old Rapid City resident and small business owner has developed proposals based on his years of experience as a recovering meth addict, drug court participant and prisoner. Rapid City Journal via AP Ryan Hermens