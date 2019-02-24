9-year-old boy donates hair to honor cousin’s death

Nine-year-old Kiante Miller sat in a barber chair at Great Clips on a recent Wednesday afternoon for his first haircut in three years. His hair reached past his shoulders, partially covering his T-shirt that read, "Dare to share your hair."
As assistant manager Destiny Dardis pulled out a pair of scissors and a comb, Miller told the Grand Island Independent he wasn't nervous about getting his hair cut and was ready to "share his hair" with cancer-stricken babies.
"I'm so proud of you, baby," his mom, Tanyia Bristol-Miller, said as Dardis began to cut his hair.
Miller, a third-grader at Knickrehm Elementary School, said he had been growing his hair out since July 1, 2016, as a way to honor his cousin, Ryker Brandt, who passed away from stage 4 neuroblastoma — a form of brain cancer — when he was 17 months old. Feb. 13 was the fourth anniversary of Brandt's death.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
"Kiante watched with the rest of us as Ryker got cold because his hair fell out during the winter," Bristol-Miller said. "Even as young as he was, Kiante said he never wanted to see that happen to another baby and wanted to grow his hair for babies with cancer. I didn't know he was serious at first — what little kid wants to do that? — but he kept his word."
Dardis cut off 11 inches of Miller's hair to donate. She put two strands of his hair into ponytails, which she later snipped off.
From there, Dardis gave Miller a book of hairstyles to help him choose the one he wanted. She used a razor and scissors to style his hair to his satisfaction.
After having his hair cut, Dardis put some gel mixed with purple dye in Miller's hair. Miller said he chose to have the purple dye in his hair because purple is his favorite color. He added his hair felt "a lot lighter" after his haircut.
Dardis said she was "very honored" that she was able to cut Miller's hair. She added she has been at Great Clips for seven years and have only cut someone's hair to donate it three times.
"It was an emotional process. I tried to keep it together but I saw his mom (Bristol-Miller) cry and I started crying, too," Dardis said. "Kiante didn't let kids making fun of him get to him. He just kept doing what he was determined to do. That really showed me how strong a kid he is."
Miller donated his hair to an organization called Wigs for Kids. Bristol-Miller explained that her son chose to donate to the organization because it does not charge anyone for the donated wigs.
"That is honorable. I do not feel that anyone, especially a child, should have to pay for a wig," she said.
Bristol-Miller said there are no words to describe how she feels about her son's generous act.
"I think that there is no better way to honor the memory of Ryker than what Kiante is doing," she said. "I am just the luckiest mom on Earth that my son chose to do this."
Dardis said that in order for Miller to donate his hair, Bristol-Miller filled out a form, which is given to the franchisee to be able to send the donated hair to Wigs for Kids.
Miller said he plans to grow his hair out for another three years to donate again to Wigs for Kids.
Bristol-Miller said her son inspired his friend, Knickrehm third-grader Brayden Velasquez, to also grow his hair out for children with cancer. Velasquez was at Great Clips on the recent Wednesday to see Miller get his hair cut and donated. Miller said it is "very awesome" that Velasquez is growing his hair out, too.
Dardis said if anyone wants to donate their hair to Wigs for Kids, they can come into Great Clips, fill out a form and get their hair cut. She added there is no cost for anyone to get their hair cut to donate.
___
Information from: The Grand Island Independent, http://www.theindependent.com
An AP Member Exchange shared by the Grand Island Independent.
Comments