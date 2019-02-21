University of Arkansas confirms 3 mumps cases

The Arkansas Health Department says the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville has confirmed three cases of mumps and is testing a fourth potential case.
University spokesman Zac Brown tells The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that all three students have recovered. He says officials are waiting for test results on the fourth suspected case.
The health department says symptoms include painful and swollen salivary glands that can cause puffy cheeks and jaws. Symptoms usually subside within weeks, but mumps can cause deafness and inflammation of the brain.
Department officials are encouraging students and staff members who may have come in contact with the disease to get vaccinated. The illness is spread through coughing, sneezing or contact with saliva.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
The state had a mumps outbreak in 2016 and 2017 with nearly 3,000 cases.
Comments