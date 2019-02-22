Actors bring African-American sailors to life at the Civil War Naval Museum

The National Civil War Naval Museum will present its final Black History month program, “Lift Every Voice: African-Americans & Civil War Navies,” Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m.
Brandon Gillan, director of education, said the interactive tour “highlights some of the characters and some of the experiences that black Americans saw during this period from 1861-1865.”
Throughout the galleries, seven actors portray and tell the stories of seven individuals in a living history interpretation of historical events and little known stories. They share the Civil War naval experience through the eyes of nurses, pilots, sailors and engineers.
Susie King Taylor learned to read and write as a young girl and after escaping to St. Simon’s Island with her uncle, taught African-American soldiers.
Robert Smalls took advantage of a late-night shore leave by his captain and crew, and enlisted other slave sailors to help hijack the CSS Planter and sail it north to safety.
Mary Touvestre was a seamstress who became a Union spy when she made her way to Washington, D.C. with details of plans for the rebuilding of the wrecked USS Merrimack into the CSS Virginia.
Horace King, known locally as the engineer and builder of the Dillingham Street Bridge, made his name while still a slave, and later served in the Alabama General Assembly.
These and other stories are part of a tour that illuminates Civil War naval history.
The museum is located at 1002 Victory Drive. Admission to museum is $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for active duty military, $6.50 for seniors, $6.00 for students, and free for children under six-years old. Museum hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12:30-4:40 p.m. Call 706-327-9798 for more information.
