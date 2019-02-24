Study uses satellites to count flares near Eagle Ford Shale

File-This photo taken in 2015, shows a flare-up at an oil processing plant outside Cuero, Texas in 2015. Researchers from the University of Southern California and San Francisco State University are using satellites to see how much flaring occurs in the region, in addition to data provided by the oil and gas industry. The researchers have counted 43,887 distinct oil and gas flares in the region from 2012 to 2016. The Victoria Advocate via AP Jaime R. Carrero