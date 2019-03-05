AMA, Planned Parenthood challenge Trump family-planning rule

FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, protesters hold signs supporting Planned Parenthood in Seattle, as they demonstrate against President Donald Trump and his choice of federal appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his second nominee to the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, the American Medical Association and Planned Parenthood jointly filed a federal court lawsuit challenging a new Trump administration rule for family-planning grants which had been sought by anti-abortion activists. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo