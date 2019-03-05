Royals catcher Perez having season-ending Tommy John surgery

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo, Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez bats against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez damaged the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, raising the possibility the 2015 World Series MVP may need Tommy John surgery and miss the season. Perez was hurt during a workout on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Jim Mone, File AP Photo