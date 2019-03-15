Utah lawmakers end their annual legislative session

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, the floor of the Utah House of Representatives is shown during the first day of the Utah legislative session, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers were set Thursday, March 14, 2019, to end their annual legislative session after scaling back a voter-approved Medicaid expansion, passing a long-awaited update to the state's hate crimes law and reaching a deal to increase the alcohol level in beer. Measures on other hot-button issues failed to pass, like a ban on LGBT conversion therapy. Lawmakers also passed two anti-abortion measures. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo