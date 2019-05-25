Toxic plants suspected of killing cows in Four Corners

Cattle graze in the Shiprock, N.M., desert in this photo taken May 15, 2019. At least 17 cows have died this month, presumably from eating toxic plants on the range. Vida Volkert

Ranchers in northwestern New Mexico suspect toxic plants are responsible for the recent deaths of more than a dozen cows.

The Gallup Independent reports at least 15 cows from different herds in the Shiprock area have died of a mysterious illness in the past three weeks. And ranchers say the purple plant known as the tall mountain larkspur is the likely cause.

The plant is growing in abundance on the range thanks to unusually wet weather. It is used in Navajo and Hopi religious ceremonies and as after-birth wash.

Navajo botanist and geologist Arnold Clifford says the plant is toxic to cows because of its high concentrations of alkaloid.

He says because the Shiprock range is nearly devoid of forage, cattle tend to supplement their diet with any plant species just to fill their stomachs.