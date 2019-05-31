News
Dead deer found near landfill in northeast Utah
Utah officials have determined that more than 30 deer found near a landfill in northeast Utah died from starvation, diseases and other causes.
The Division of Wildlife Resources said Friday they found plastic bags and latex gloves in some of the deers' remains but say the main culprit was a harsh winter.
Local officials said they became aware of the issue last week after hikers shared photos of dead deer strewn across a road near the Three Mile Canyon Landfill in Coalville.
Summit County Solid Waste Division superintendent Tim Loveday said deer come to the area seeking food but become sick after eating trash blowing from the landfill.
Hadley said they are working to craft a plan that will reduce the chances of deer accessing the landfill.
