Sisolak signs Nevada bill repealing abortion crime statute

Physicians will no longer be required to tell a pregnant woman about the "emotional implications" of an abortion under a law signed by Nevada's Democratic governor.

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the measure on Friday. The legislation also repeals a requirement that physicians document a pregnant woman's marital status and removes a criminal penalty for anyone who supplies a woman with medication to induce an abortion without the advice of a physician.

The repealed criminal statute extended to anyone who uses an "instrument" to terminate a pregnancy without the advice of a physician.

Sisolak's signature bucks a national trend toward restrictive abortion laws.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The governor expressed disappointed by those laws in other states, but says the Nevada bill reaffirms the state's commitment to protecting reproductive freedom.