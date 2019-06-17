Walz to temporarily transfer power during knee surgery

Gov. Tim Walz will temporarily transfer his powers and duties to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan while he undergoes knee surgery Thursday.

The governor's office says Walz will be under general anesthetic while doctors repair a torn meniscus in his left knee — a common injury in runners.

As required by state law, the governor sent letters Monday to House and Senate leaders declaring that the transfer of power to the lieutenant governor will begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and end when he sends the leaders a written declaration that he's able to resume his duties.

Walz, who's been a runner for years, expects to be back in the office Monday and a full recovery in less than six weeks. He'll have the same procedure on his right knee sometime soon.