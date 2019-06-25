Public to weigh in on right-to-die bills for terminally ill

Legislation that would legalize the right to die for the terminally ill is the subject of a hearing on Beacon Hill.

The legislation would allow those with a terminal illness or condition to ask their doctor for life-ending drugs. Advocates on both sides are expected to attend Tuesday's hearing.

In 2012 Massachusetts voters narrowly rejected a ballot question that would have allowed doctors to prescribe life-ending drugs to the terminally ill.

A handful of states, including California and neighboring Vermont, have approved similar bills.

The Massachusetts Medical Society in 2017 said it was no longer opposed to medical aid in dying as an end-of-life option for the terminally ill

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he understand it's an issue people wrestle with and is interested in Tuesday's testimony.