Server joins lawsuit against restaurant over pregnancy

A federal judge will allow a waitress who claims she was fired because of her pregnancy to join a lawsuit against a Bismarck restaurant.

The judge decided Erica Davidson is within her rights to intervene in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's lawsuit against the operator of 40 Steak & Seafood.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the EEOC claims East 40 discriminated against Davidson who says was fired just a few months after being hired in 2015 because she became pregnant.

East 40 attorney Michael Hoffman says Davidson was fired because she refused to commit to working at least three days a week, not because she was pregnant. The plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified amount of money to compensate Davidson for lost past and future earnings and for emotional distress, along with punitive damages.