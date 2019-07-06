Indians pitcher Carrasco being treated for leukemia

Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco is being treated for leukemia.

Carrasco made the revelation to a TV station while on a visit to the Dominican Republic, where he was visiting a hospital. Carrasco, who was diagnosed with the blood disorder in June, remains positive about his prognosis and believes he will pitch again this season.

The 32-year-old right-hander was feeling lethargic in May and told CDN doctors "saw something different in my blood."

The Indians have not commented on Carrasco's diagnosis.

Carrasco has developed into one of the AL's steadiest pitchers in recent years. He won 17 games last season and went 18-6 in 2017, when he finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

He has been with Cleveland since 2009. The Indians signed him to a $47 million, four-year contract in December.