Wyoming warns livestock owners to watch for spreading virus

Wyoming is warning livestock owners in the state to be on the lookout for an animal virus spreading in other states.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the Vesicular Stomatitis Indiana serotype has recently been found in horses in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.

Wyoming State Veterinarian Jim Logan has implemented a 72-hour health certificate requirement on susceptible livestock.

The requirement is effective immediately and covers animals imported from any county where VSV has been diagnosed in the previous 30 days.

Officials say VSV can affect equine species, cattle, swine, sheep, and goats.

Officials say the virus is spread by flies and midges, as well as direct contact with infected livestock.

The virus can also spread indirectly through contact with contaminated equipment and tack.