Court upholds ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s conviction

FILE - In this Thursday, July 27, 2017, file photo, Martin Shkreli, center, leaves federal court with his attorney Benjamin Brafman, left, in New York. A federal appeals court on Thursday, July 18, 2019 has upheld the securities fraud conviction against the former drug company CEO. AP Photo

A federal appeals court has upheld the securities fraud conviction against former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli.

Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison last year for looting a drug company he founded, Retrophin, of $11 million to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.

A message requesting comment was emailed to Shkreli's legal team Thursday.

Before his arrest, Shkreli was best known for buying the rights to a lifesaving drug at another company in 2014 and raising the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He also gained notoriety for attacking critics on social media under the moniker "Pharma Bro." He was barred from Twitter for posts about a female journalist.