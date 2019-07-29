News
Trump administration tightens opioid prescriptions for feds
The Trump administration says the government's employee health plan will tighten its rules for covering prescription opioid painkillers starting this fall.
The announcement was made Monday at a White House drug policy briefing by a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity under the media coverage rules established for the event.
The Federal Employee Health Benefits Program is the world's largest job-based health plan. It covers an estimated 9 million people, including workers, retirees and family members.
Opioids prescribed following a surgery unwittingly became a gateway for some people addicted in the nation's opioid epidemic.
The official said under the new policy, the initial prescription will be for a 7-day supply, instead of up to 30 days.
Patients can get up to three refills of 7 days apiece.
