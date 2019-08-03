Alaska governor proposes assisted living rate increase

The governor of Alaska wants the Legislature to approve an increase in prices at assisted living homes.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed increasing Alaska Pioneer Home rates between 40% and 140% by Sept. 1.

Officials say services would range from about $3,600 to $15,000 a month depending on the level of care needed.

State officials say the Dunleavy administration submitted the proposal to offset the state budget's $12.3 million cut to funding for the homes.

Some residents fear the higher prices will make the homes unaffordable.

The Department of Health and Social Services says financial assistance would be available.

Officials say Pioneer Homes was established in 1913 in Sitka before expanding to Anchorage, Palmer, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Fairbanks.