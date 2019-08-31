Oregon health officials issued alert after several overdoses

Oregon health officials have issued a public warning after four overdoses were reported within 36 hours.

The Bend Bulletin reported Friday that Deschutes County Health Services suspect fentanyl-laced heroin was used, but do not know for sure.

Officials say all four patients were critically ill and required unusually high doses of the stabilizing drug naloxone, also known as Narcan.

Officials say they were treated in the St. Charles Bend emergency room.

The current status of the patients is unknown.

Health officials say five Oregonians die of an opioid-related overdose every week.

Overdose deaths nearly doubled nationally to more than 70,000 in 2017.

Officials say the overdose antidote naloxone is available at pharmacies without a prescription due to a 2017 law change.