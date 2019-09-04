MNsure announces 7-week enrollment period for 2020 coverage

Minnesota's state-run health insurance exchange has announced a seven-week enrollment period for 2020 coverage.

MNsure said Wednesday that Minnesotans will have from Nov. 1, 2019, to Dec. 23, 2019, to shop for 2020 health coverage.

Minnesota's enrollment period is eight days longer than the federal open enrollment period that runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

MNsure says it is giving Minnesotans more time to find a health insurance plan that works for them.

MNsure has a statewide network of more than 1,600 experts who provide free help for Minnesotans looking to apply and enroll in health coverage.

Consumers will be able to view and compare 2020 plans in mid-October so they can be prepared to enroll starting Nov. 1.