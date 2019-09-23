Part of old hospital become assisted living facility

After NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital moved out of its old facility on Red Wolf Boulevard in 2013, Hot Springs investor Rick Williams began work to repurpose the old campus.

The 44-bed Arkansas Continued Care Hospital, a long-term acute care hospital, opened in 2018, is only half of the original campus.

The other half is set to open this this fall, Williams told The Jonesboro Sun .

The Jonesboro Residential Housing and Health Care Facilities Board approved a resolution Aug. 28 that it intends to authorize issuance of up to $12 million in bonds to help facilitate transfer of ownership of the facility to Liberty Park Senior Living, a nonprofit operator of assisted living facilities, based in Plano, Texas.

Community Hospital Corp., another health care nonprofit, is a partner in both the continued care hospital and the assisted living center. The bond issue is subject to approval by the Arkansas Development Finance Authority and also requires a public hearing prior to actual issuance of the bonds.

Attorney Jack Williams, no relation to Rick Williams, said the facilities board is simply acting as a conduit to enable issuance of the tax-exempt bonds. Liberty Park will bear the sole responsibility, he said.

"That facility is completely brand new," Williams told the facilities board. "We took the slabs out, the roof off. You name it, from top to bottom."

The $15.8 million Liberty Park Senior Living of Jonesboro will be a Level 2 assisted living facility that will provide services that directly help a resident with certain routines, activities of daily living and assistance with medications. The assessment for residents with health needs must be completed by a registered nurse.

St. Bernard's Villa is the only other Level 2 assisted living facility in Jonesboro, Williams said.

The almost 60,000-square-foot facility will feature 61 independent apartments for residents.

On a recent tour of the facility, Williams said the facility has a rustic home feel, rather than an institutional setting. Two interior courtyards will allow residents to take in fresh air in a safe setting.

"I want people to feel as much as home as possible," Williams said. "I call my style kind of Mountain Victorian or Rustic Classy. It just makes you feel good."

