Washington joins other states in flavored vaping ban

Washington is joining several other states in banning the sale of flavored vaping products amid concern over the mysterious lung illness that has sickened hundreds of people and killed more than a dozen across the country.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an executive order Friday asking the Department of Health to issue the emergency rule at its next meeting, scheduled for Oct. 9. The ban will apply to products containing nicotine as well as the cannabis extract THC. Inslee said the flavored products especially appeal to youth.

The Trump administration has announced plans to ban flavored vaping products nationally, and New York, Michigan and Rhode Island are among the states instituting at least temporary bans. Massachusetts has gone the farthest, issuing a four-month ban on all vaping products.