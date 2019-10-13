Manager: Boxer Day in coma after suffering brain injury

FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Patrick Day, right, follows through on a right to Kyrone Davis during the fourth round of a WBC super welterweight championship boxing match in New York. Day was taken to a hospital after getting viciously knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. AP Photo

The manager of Patrick Day says the boxer has suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in extremely critical condition in a coma caused by the injury during a bout.

Lou DiBella says in a posting on his website Sunday night that Day underwent emergency surgery after being rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after getting viciously knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell on Saturday.

Fighting at super welterweight on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon, Conwell landed a right hand early in the 10th. That caused Day to stumble and seconds later Conwell landed a left hook that knocked Day to the canvas.

The 27-year-old Day, from Freeport, New York, was instantly knocked out and it wasn't clear if he regained consciousness. He was treated by a doctor in the ring and then was rushed off on a stretcher by paramedics and transported to the hospital. Day was knocked down twice earlier in the fight.