Vermont planning for new secure mental health facility

Vermont mental health officials are moving forward with plans for a secure mental health facility that will replace a temporary, seven-bed location in Middlesex.

It's hoped construction can begin by spring on a 16-bed facility to replace the Middlesex location, which was constructed after the 2011 closure of the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury due to flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.

The most severe cases are treated at the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Berlin, but it has a 25-bed capacity.

Vermont Mental Health Commissioner Sarah Squirrel tells WCAX-TV the system needs a centrally located facility that provides a lower-level of care than the Berlin hospital, but can still provide secure treatment.

A new facility is estimated to cost more than $4.5 million.

No location has been chosen yet.